Senator urges Putrajaya to devolve decision making powers to Sarawak, Sabah

SIBU (Jan 1): Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew has urged the federal government to devolve decision making powers to the Borneo States of Sarawak and Sabah following the recent amendment to the Federal Constitution reinstating the states as equal partners of the Federation of Malaysia.

He said the Sarawak Government has been very proactive in building infrastructure and inviting foreign investors into the state over the last two decades.

“Therefore, the Federal Government will have to do her part for the Borneo States and this has to be in the form of funding infrastructure projects and devolving decision making powers to the Borneo States like approving both foreign and domestic investments to them. We must act now,” he said in a statement today.

Lau said Indonesia President Jokowi Widodo broke ground last Tuesday on a US$132 billion “green” industrial estate in North Kalimantan which was in addition to the new capital of Indonesia now being built nearby.

He said Jokowi had spent his first term in office planning a transformational shift in Indonesia’s economy and administration, and is using his current second term, and Kalimantan, on Borneo Island and a long-neglected part of Indonesia, will be the main beneficiary of Jokowi’s push to make Indonesia a developed nation.

Lau said the location of the new capital and industrial estate on Borneo Island is of huge significance to the two Borneo States.

“Malaysia must take advantage of this huge opportunity. The federal government must support and channel investments to the two Borneo States,” he added.

Lau suggested an immediate step is to set up well funded economic development bodies in the two Borneo States.

“There have been so many federal funded regional economic development authorities in Malaya. To name a few of these bigger ones are Northern Corridor Economic Region, Iskandar Regional Development Authority Malaysia and East Coast Economic Region.

“There are even smaller bodies for small areas within states in the peninsula such as Lembaga Kemajuan Johor Tenggara, Lembaga Kemajuan Kelantan Selatan, Lembaga Kemajuan Terengganu Tengah and Lembaga Kemajuan Wilayah Pulau Pinang,” he said.

Lau said each of these statutory bodies received huge amounts of grants every year, amounting to more than a hundred million ringgit annually.

“How successful are they in achieving their goals, and are these monies well spent? Why are so many funds being spent in every state in the peninsula? Sarawak and Sabah must get equal amount and opportunity afforded to their counterparts.”

Adding on, Lau said Malaysia is facing stiff competition from her Asean neighbours in attracting foreign investment with Indonesia fast catching up.

“Sadly, we have lost focus. Indonesia under Jokowi has been very focused in planning and implementing its progressive social economic policies with the sole aim of raising the living standards of her people.

“Malaysia, on the other hand, has spent the best part of the same period indulging in political infighting with race and religion influencing government policies.”

Fortunately for Sarawak, Lau said the just concluded election has produced a strong and stable government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Sarawak is now in a good position to push ahead in further developing her economy in a sustainable way. That has to be anchored on sustainable and green industries. It cannot just rely on extracting natural resources for export without added value.”

Lau also mentioned that Sarawak has a head start to Indonesia in hydro power.

“In addition, Sarawak is geographically closer to the trading routes and big economies as compared to Northern Kalimantan. We are within 5 hours flight to India on the West and China to the North with more than 2.5 billion people. The world’s shipping lanes pass by our Exclusive Economic Zone.

“We have to leverage these advantages. Sarawak will soon have Baleh Dam near to Indonesia’s Kalimantan border. It is 400km from the Border to the new capital of Indonesia. Plan has to be drawn up to have these two places linked up by road and even by train. I have highlighted this during the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan at the Senate during October Sitting.”

Lau said next in the pipeline will be to have a similar industrial park, like the one in Northern Kalimantan, to be set up in the central zone of Sarawak.

“A lower Rajang Development Authority will be ideal. It will complement the Sarawak funded Upper Rajang Development Authority.

“The industrial Park should focus on industries related to transportation and logistics. There is no need to compete with our neighbour.

“There is huge opportunity in green mega data centres too as Sarawak has the abundance of the 3 key ingredients, namely, green (hydro) energy, land and clean water. The Authority will need funding and competent people to run it,” he said.

Lau said for too long the industrialisation of Malaysia’s economy has been concentrated in the peninsula with the majority of federal development funding spent there too, and foreign investors were channeled and attracted to set up shop there.

“It is time for the federal government to pay attention to the two Borneo States. The amendment to the Federal Constitution reinstating the Borneo States as equal partners to the federation of Malaya recently should now be followed up by substantive action. Follow the footsteps of Indonesia,” he said.