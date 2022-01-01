Sibu wushu association bags 6 golds, 7 silvers, 4 bronzes in international tournament

SIBU (Jan 1): Sibu Martial Arts (Quanshu) Association (SMAA) signed off the year with a bang after bagging six gold, seven silver and four bronze medals in the 8th International WuDeBei Traditional Wushu tournament concluded recently.

SMAA chief coach Gilbert Wong was satisfied with the performance of his students, which was held virtually.

He said the results were testimony of the hard work poured into the sport by his exponents during the past year despite the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The competition may be held online since physical competitions are not allowed, but at least there is something for the exponents to look forward to and to cherish after almost a year,” he added.

The top performers are Nicholas Kho Khai Chuen, Esther Ngu Khoo Sing, Emmy Ngu Khoo Ning and Frankie Lau Kho Liang.

Nicholas secured two gold medals in the Chen-style taijiquan and Chen-style taiji sword, and a silver medal in southern long weapon, while Esther clinched two gold medals in southern fist and southern long weapon, and a silver medal in duilian.

Emmy bagged a gold in southern long weapon, a silver medal in southern fist and bronze in duilian while Frankie secured a gold medal in northern fist.

The other winners are Yoyo Lim Siew Quing, Annabele Wong Zi Xuan, Kimi Wong Zi En, Alviss Ha, Elbble Sim, Sim Poh Yik and Elynn Sim.

A total of 150 teams from 26 countries took part in the three-day championship organised by International WuDeBei Traditional Wushu Federation.

For the year, Wong said SMAA also took part in the wushu online championship held to mark the National Sports Day last October.

SMK Chung Hua Middle School No. 3 Kuching collected eight gold and two silver medals to emerge champion in the secondary schools category while the title of the primary schools category went to SJKC Ee Hua Mukah with two gold medals.

With the exception of these two competitions, Wong said it was basically a ‘year off’ for the exponents due to the Covid-19 pandemic which brought all sports to a halt.

Nevertheless, he was happy to note that the players continued to practice their sport at home which is vital in rekindling their passion and their focus for the sport remains relevant.

Now that the state is entering Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) starting tomorrow (Dec 3), the exponents will be out to regroup and pick up the pieces from where they left when the MCO swept in, he added.

“We can also expect to see more wushu competitions next year.”

In the pipelines are the inter-school wushu competition to be held in March and the National Sport Day.

“Definitely, the players will be looking for more competitions in order to satisfy their hunger for titles.”