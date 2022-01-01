SMK Arang Road to get roofed walkway

KUCHING (Jan 1): Students of SMK Arang Road will no longer get wet when the roofed walkway in front of the school is completed April.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said works on the RM50,000 walkway measuring 3.3m wide and 197m long will commence Jan 3 for completion within three months.

“This is one of the new projects under Rural Transformation Plan implemented by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). The contractor is Hazamie Enterprise and I must thank Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) for the implementation of this project,” said Lo, who is also MPP chairman yesterday.

Lo informed that parents and school principal Lau Yok Huck had approached him last year to request for the roofed walkway.

“GPS has won the 12th Sarawak State Elections and it will continue to carry out projects for the benefit of the people.

“This is the third covered walkway to be built for schools in this area after SK Arang and Chung Hua Primary School Mile 4 1/2,” he added.

“On behalf of the 1,688 students here, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Lo and the GPS government for helping to solve a big problem for us.

“Lo had also helped to have a zebra crossing and a yellow box in front of the school for safety,” added Lau.