SUPP sec-gen grateful to CM for appointing party president as DCM

MIRI (Jan 1): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for appointing party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) as it is truly a great honour for SUPP to regain back the DCM post after so many years.

Ting, in a statement last night, said the appointment of Dr Sim as DCM is a show of commitment by Abang Johari to have the Chinese community to be adequately represented in his new cabinet which was formed based on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 that will develop Sarawak into a high-income economy by the year 2030.

“With the newly minted line-up, the new State Cabinet is committed to implement all the 34 points pledged in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) 12th State Election Manifesto for the next five years. We believe this is exactly what the people of Sarawak want,” said Ting.

Additionally, the line-up included SUPP vice president Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin to continue to serve as Minister of Transport, SUPP treasurer Datuk Francis Harden Hollis as Assistant Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development II (Talent Development) and Ting himself as Assistant Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism).

Ting said he was humbled by the trust placed by Abang Johari in appointing him as Assistant Minister and pledged his best to assist Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, in supporting Sarawak’s tourism industry and making Sarawak to be a leading destination for eco-tourism and business events in the Asean region.

Similarly, SUPP is also grateful for the new appointment of its Party Central Youth chairman Michael Tiang as Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government).

“We are humbled and truly thankful to all the voters and fellow Sarawakians for all the support and trust in us to win the 13 state seats. As the elected people’s representatives, we will shoulder the hopes of the people entrusted to us and to speak up in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly for the people of Sarawak.”

He added that SUPP agrees with the proposal by Abang Johari to evaluate and analyse the performance and effectiveness of the new State Cabinet during the first quarter of 2022 to continuously improve the effectiveness of the Cabinet and the service to people.

“We sincerely call to all Sarawakians regardless of race and religion to continue staying united to maintain our peace and harmony to create a better future for Sarawak,” he said.