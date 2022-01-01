Tengku Zafrul: Eligible individuals can register for BKM from today until Jan 31

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 1): Individuals who are eligible for the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) initiative can register or update their information from today until Jan 31, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said this was to ensure that those eligible and not in the government database could submit their applications while existing recipients who had any changes in information would have the opportunity to make updates.

“The BKM in 2022 will benefit over 9.6 million recipients with an allocation of RM8.2 billion, an increase from 8.6 million recipients and RM7 billion allocation under the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) last year,” he said in a statement.

He said the data of BPR and Special Covid-19 Aid (BKC) 2021 recipients, as well as the Geran Khas Prihatin recipients whose applications for BPR had been rejected, would be automatically brought into the BKM system for a cross-check according to the prescribed conditions.

In addition, the data from other government agencies such as the e-Kasih data, Social Welfare Department assistance, as well as residents of Public Housing or People’s Housing Projects under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Housing and Local Government Ministry, would also be brought into the BKM system.

For more information, applicants can refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) uploaded on the BKM official portal at https://bkm.hasil.gov.my. – Bernama