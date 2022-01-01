Undi18 to bring different dynamics into politics, says DAP Youth man

MIRI (Jan 1): The implementation of Undi18, which is the constitutional amendment that lowers the voting age in Malaysia from 21 to 18, is set to bring different dynamics into politics, says a local Democratic Action Party (DAP) Youth man.

Peter Hee believes that those under this category of voters would be ‘courted’ by the political parties that want to remain relevant.

“Their (those aged of 18 who are eligible to vote) thinking is absolutely different from the political dynamics now,” said the DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Sarawak chairman in a statement issued in response to Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin’s remarks about the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) setting out to be ‘a tough rival’ in terms of capturing young voters.

Muda had just been officially registered as a political party, following its victory in the lawsuit against the government for rejecting its registration previously.

Khairy, who is formerly Umno Youth chief, said based on his personal observation, the young voters did not support Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno in the last general election due to the current issues at the time.

He also viewed Undi18 as ‘a very serious phenomenon that must be taken seriously, especially by the Youth and Puteri wings of Umno’.

In view of this, Hee said DAPSY would hit the ground running by organising youth-oriented activities and raising political awareness amongst these young people ‘who could be the kingmakers in the coming elections’, once their interests had been ‘kindled’.

Hee also expressed hope for Muda to ‘fire up’ the enthusiasm in the young people and attract more of them to join politics.

“DAPSY will be open to any cooperation in organising political lectures to encourage greater participation amongst youths.

“Based on the current situation, we can see that the young people are not keen on politics. This is something we must pay attention to,” said Hee, who was fielded by the DAP to contest in Piasau in the recent 12th state election.

Hee and three other candidates lost to Datuk Sebastian Ting, who secured the seat with a majority of 4,988 votes. For the record, Hee polled 1,802 votes.

On his expectations for 2022, Hee believed that it could the year for the 15th general election to be called.

He also hoped for the Covid-19 pandemic to be over.