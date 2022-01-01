Unity in Sarawak enabled its Covid-19 recovery phase faster than most other states, says Wee

KUCHING (Jan 1): As a result of the unique community spirit and unity in the state, Sarawak managed to transition into recovery phase faster than most other states as it gradually resume to pre-Covid-19 economic stability and vibrancy, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

In his new year message posted on the MBKS Facebook page late last night, he noted that government and non governmental organisations alike came together to organise programmes to support those in need.

“Collaborations at this scale are almost unprecedented, and it demonstrates how united and generous Kuchingnites and Sarawakians are. We shared the experience of having to go through an extremely difficult year 2021, which saw the emergence of new variants of concerns such as Delta variant, and Omicron variant. These variants aggravated the pandemic, making the war against Covid-19 more difficult than ever.

“As the world economy slumped into recession, Malaysia was not spared from this calamity. Businesses were severely and negatively affected, forcing many to transform digitally their mode of business, or risk failing. Suffice to say, we were fundamentally impacted by Covid-19, and life is no longer the same as it was before the pandemic,” he said.

Wee said that the ways daily affairs are conducted have been redefined – communications with family and friends, operations in workplaces, schools, businesses and frontline services were forced to adapt to New Norms or New Normal.

“Having said that, Kuchingnites had bravely embraced and persevered through all the challenges. We were united in dispensing our duties diligently.

“We successfully implemented Covid-19 vaccination programme, and the state government was generous in announcing various stimulus packages to save Sarawak’s economy,” he said.

Wee thanked Kuching folks for their consistent support, and pledged to work harder than ever, in ensuring the city’s growth and progress.

“May 2022 be kind to all of us. I wish you peace, good health, and prosperity. Happy New Year 2022,” he said.