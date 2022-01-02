Abg Jo: Laboratory for studying development in Gedong to be set up

KUCHING (Jan 2): A laboratory will be set up to study the development in Gedong constituency, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The newly elected Gedong assemblyman said that the laboratory will be headed by the Deputy State Secretary together with heads of strategic departments, the Resident’s Office, senior government officials and local leaders.

“The laboratory will be set up to look into the development status and strategies utilised in Gedong, and the information will be inserted into a masterplan,” he told the press during a visit to the constituency today to thank local party leaders and the community there for supporting him in the recent state election.

He added the development masterplan will then be discussed in detail and the proposals submitted will be implemented once the laboratory has given the green light.

Abang Johari further stated the existing roads in Gedong that are linked to the Pan Borneo Highway will be expanded to strengthen road connectivity between Gedong and Simunjan.

“The road expansion will also better link Gedong to Samarahan, Sebuyau and Lingga, resulting in a ripple effect in terms of economic development to the surrounding areas,” he said.