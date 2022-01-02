CHMS No.4 recruits 75 new students for Junior One classes, 15 vacancies left

KUCHING (Jan 2): Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.4 has recruited 75 students for the new school term scheduled for March 21, said principal Johnny Kon.

According to him, the school is targeting to take in 90 new students to open three Junior One classes this year.

“We aim to open three Junior One classes with 90 students in total. At present, there are 15 vacancies left.

“We urge parents who have not registered their children who completed Primary Six to grab this opportunity to join the big family of CHMS No.4, which focuses on appreciation education,” he said in a statement on New Year’s Day.

Kon said CHMS No.4 is thus far the only school that has adopted appreciation education, that is characterised by paying attention to students’ strengths.

He said the school has kept the classes small to ensure that teachers are able to attend to each and every student.

“CHMS No.4 offers an environment conducive to learning. The number of our students is not big and we focus on unearthing the potentials of our students and grooming their respective talents.”

He said the school has held a virtual briefing for new students and their parents on what to expect come the new school term in March.

He added that the newbies and their parents or guardians have been informed of what to prepare as well as the timetable and so forth.

Kon said CHMS No.4 will be organising “2022 Junior One Students Caring Test” on Feb 26 as a move to assess the standard of newcomers.

“Primary Six pupils could not sit for the UPSR examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our assessment serves the purpose of understanding their learning ability so as to help our new students adapt to the next level of education,” he explained.

He said the school would resume classes tomorrow (Jan 3) as instructed by the Ministry of Education to carry on with what was left from the last school term, until Feb 25.

For more information on CHMS No.4, call school office on 082-243860 or Kon (017-228 6007) or visit the school Monday-Friday between 8am and 4pm, Saturdays from 8.30am to noon.