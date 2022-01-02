CM: Stay alert as five districts hit by floods

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 2): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has advised the people to stay on high alert in view of the inclement weather that has caused floods in five districts in the state on Sunday.

He said the State Disaster Management Committee has activated 14 temporary

evacuation centres (PPS) in the five affected districts.

As of 1 pm on Sunday, 1,161 victims from 399 families have been evacuated to the PPS

in Telupid (three PPS), Kota Marudu (seven PPS), Paitan (two PPS), Beluran (one PPS) and Sandakan (one PPS).

“Security forces have been instructed to go down to the affected areas as well as placed on standby in high-risk areas to assist victims.

“Emergency food aids are also being prepared for distribution to the flood victims as soon as possible by the relevant agencies,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister assured that at the moment, the people’s safety is the utmost priority

of the government.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to take extra precautions. The State Government will also

ensure that all agencies throughout the state are ready to spring into action when

necessary,” he said.

On Dec 29, Hajiji had instructed all disaster management committees in the state to be

activated in anticipation of bad weather in the east coast and northern part of the state

as forecasted by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The Chief Minister said he would be attending the post-North East Monsoon Flood Disaster Management Task Force special meeting virtually to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday.