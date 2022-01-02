Covid-19: 72.95 pct of adult population in Sibu Division received booster dose, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Jan 2): A total of 144,440 individuals or 72.95 per cent of the adult population in Sibu Division have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, said Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Not resting on his laurels, the incoming Assistant Minister For Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation), said the mobile vaccination drive will be reactivated to ensure more people receive their booster jabs.

“We will roll out the mobile vaccination drive again as we want more people in the division receive their booster jabs as part of the efforts to further reduce the number of daily Covid-19 infections,” Dr Annuar said in his Facebook live session last night to update on the Covid-19 situation here.

He also said the semi-permanent medical facility equipped with 100 beds at Sibu Hospital is ready.

Meanwhile, on the five Covid-19 cases recorded in Sibu yesterday, Dr Annuar said two were in Category One and the other three in Category Two.

Towards this end, he breathed a sigh of relief that the number of daily Covid-19 cases here recorded a decline and that there was no surge in cases after the state election.

“We hope the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Sibu continues to register a decline. There were 25 cases reported between Jan 1, 2022 and Dec 26 last year, compared to 34 cases between Dec 19 and 25 last year,” he said.

Dr Annuar also disclosed that there were 353 Covid-19-related mortalities in the division between Jan 18 and Dec 8 last year.

He noted that a majority of the death cases were recorded in September and October last year and the number had declined after November, with only one death reported in December last year.

As Sarawak will move to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) tomorrow, Dr Annuar said sports involving physical contact will be allowed and that more details will be made available by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee today.