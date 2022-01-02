Covid-19 cases drop to 165, two deaths

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 2): After a few days of rising trend of Covid-19 cases, Sabah recorded a decrease of 99 cases to 165 new infections on Sunday.

Two fatalities were reported in Keningau.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said several districts showed a significant decline in cases, Tuaran -34 cases, Kota Kinabalu -23 cases, Ranau -15 cases and Penampang -12 cases.

He said only Tawau recorded an increase of 10 cases compared to one case the day before.

Other districts registered single-digit change or maintained Saturday’s figures, he said.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said seven districts registered double-digit cases on Sunday with Kota Kinabalu the highest 33 cases.

Fourteen districts reported single-digit number of cases and six districts recorded zero new case.

He added that 161 of the 165 new patients fell under Category 1 and 2, while Category 3, 4, and 5 each recorded a new case. Another patient was still being assessed by the State Health Department.