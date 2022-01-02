Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate takes a slight dip to 34.8 pct on New Year’s Day

KUCHING (Jan 2): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 took a slight dip to 34.8 per cent on New Year’s Day, compared to 36.3 per cent on New Year’s Eve.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the second lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 53.3 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the ICU bed usage table with 69.2 per cent followed by Penang (65.9 per cent), Terengganu (63.9 per cent), Kelantan (62.6 per cent), Melaka (56.5 per cent) and Sabah (55 per cent).

Other states that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate included Johor (53.1 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (51.3 per cent), Perak (45.4 per cent), Perlis (42.1 per cent), Pahang (39.8 per cent) and Kedah (38.4 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed usage with 33.3 per cent.