CovidNow: 97.7 pct of adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 2): A total of 22,859,803 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 23,151,949 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population, 87.6 per cent or 2,756,306 individuals aged between 12 and 17 years have completed the vaccination, while 2,847,794 individuals or 90.5 per cent have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 40,729 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 512 doses administered as first dose, 754 as second dose and 39,463 as booster dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 57,745,456, including 6,329,155 booster doses. – Bernama