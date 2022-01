KOTA KINABALU (Jan 2): Five districts in Sabah namely Kota Marudu, Beluran, Paitan, Telupid and Sandakan have been hit by floods as of 12 noon today.

So far, 1,161 people have been evacuated from their homes and are now taking shelter at the temporary evacuation centres.

Seven of the relief centres have been activated in Kota Marudu, three in Telupid, two in Paitan and one each in Beluran and Sandakan.

MORE TO COME