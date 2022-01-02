Four arrested for drink-driving in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 2): Four individuals were arrested by police for drink-driving at a roadblock in Jalan Simpang Tiga, here that was held in conjunction with the new year celebration.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the four male suspects aged between 22 and 38 years old, were arrested after they exceeded the permissible limit of alcohol during a Evidential Breath Analyser (EBA) test.

He added that the suspects are currently being investigated for drink-driving under the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the police have also issued a total of 97 summonses for various traffic offences during the operation which was held between 10pm and 3.30am on Dec 31 and Jan 1.

“During the operation at Simpang Tiga, a total of 485 vehicles and 970 individuals were checked. Out of the 485 vehicles – 125 were motorcycles, 310 cars, 35 four-wheel drives, 10 multi-purpose vehicles and five vans,” Alexson added

Meanwhile, similar operations were also held at 56 locations throughout the state which saw a total of 1,713 vehicle and 2,134 individuals being checked.

A total of 378 summonses were also issued for various traffic offences.

In Miri, Alexson said two underage motorcyclists aged 14 and 16 years old were detained for illegal racing.

One of the suspects, he said, also did a ‘wheelie’ stunt twice using his motorcycle before they were stopped and detained at Jalan Jee Foh.

Both are being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.