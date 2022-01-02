Lavinia and Afiq lift S’wak Closed titles

KUCHING (Jan 2): State back-up bowler Lavinia Kho Jia Jie was crowned the new queen while Sukma bowler Abang Afiq Abang Yazid Azman retained his men’s overall title at the recent Sarawak Closed Bowling Championships held at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa.

Lavinia was the best female finisher in the Champions Group and made the cut for the final among the last 16 qualifiers.

The 16-year old student of SMK Green Road won the Girls U18 title after beating defending champion Nur Hazirah Ramli and Rachel Loo Yee.

She also claimed the Youth Open title, again with Hazirah and Rachel finishing second and third.

“I feel very excited because l did not expect to win the overall champion’s trophy as there were a lot of good bowlers in the field.

“I would like to thank my mother for always supporting me, sending me to training, and my coach Angelo Koay for guiding me since l was eight years old and other coaches since young,” she told The Borneo Post.

Her achievements in 2021 included finishing fifth in the Storm Juniors All-Stars Girls Graded and making the Girls Open finals of the same tournament.

“I hope l can sustain my performance longer and try to earn a slot in the Sukma team for Sukma 2022,” said Lavinia when asked about her future plans.

Meanwhile, Abang Afiq showcased his consistency from start to finish to beat 2011 champion Chong Jun Foo 191-178 in the Champion Group and lift the championship trophy for the second straight year.

“I am really happy with my good performance which l believe is due to the hard work l had put in by training consistently six days a week for the past one year.

“It is an excellent performance for me as I beat everyone in the qualifying and it was unbelievable that I had managed to beat my idol (Jun Foo) in the final,” he said.

“I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends and teammates for supporting me throughout the tournament.

After winning the title twice now, the Bachelor of Administration Science student at UiTM in Kuching said he is looking forward to completing a hat-trick of wins in 2022.

He is also hoping to achieve a three-gold target for Sukma 2022 as it will be his last Sukma outing.

December had been a busy month for Afiq after capturing the Sarawak Closed title, winning the International Day of Persons with Disablities Fun Bowl and finishing fourth in the Generation Z category at the STORM Junior All-Stars at Sunway Megalanes.

Meanwhile, Claudia Kumang Jakson also put on an impressive performance as she not only won the Girls U15 title but was also crowned the champion of the Winners Group after beating Ahmad Nazaruddin Mohamad Tahiti 812-166 in the final.

Other champions were Jolly Nyandung (Men’s Master), Datin Rakia’ah Ali (Women’s Master), Mohamad Nur Shafiq Mohamad Amran (Youth Boys), Tsen Fan Yew (Boys U18), Cornelius Aldhelm Sajat (Boys U15), Mohamad Danish Jeehan Jamaluddin (Boys U12) and Andrea Tan Tze Shuen (Girls U12).

Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak president Sunny Si Poh Heng, deputy president Saifulbahri Shukri and vice president Robert Lu Nan Min gave way the prizes.