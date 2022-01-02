Man suffers burns to body in house fire at Taman Siol Ria

KUCHING (Jan 2): A 54-year-old man suffered burns to his body after a fire broke out at his house in Taman Siol Ria, Jalan Bako here at around 2.30am this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim suffered burns to his face, wrist and legs or 30 per cent of his body.

The fire, which started in one of the house’s room which measured to about 7.4 square metres was extinguished by the household prior to the arrival of firefighters.

According to Bomba, the room was 30 per cent destroyed by the fire and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services provided the victim with first aid before sending him to the Sarawak General Hospital for further medical treatment.

After ensuring the safety of the house, Bomba wrapped up their operations at 3.15am.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Tabuan Jaya fire stations.