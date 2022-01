KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 2): The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 2,882 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the number of daily cases back under the 3,000 case mark.

This comes after daily cases rose to 3,683 last Wednesday, floundered, and dropped to 3,386 yesterday.

The cumulative total number of cases recorded here since the pandemic struck is now 2,764,354. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME