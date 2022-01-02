Sabah FC pledge to do best

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 2): Sabah FC have pledged their utmost best in the Malaysian League 2022.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has not set any target for the new look Rhinos but he believed the state senior side would be able to compete with the country’s bests such as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Terengganu FC, Selangor FC and Kedah Darul Aman FC.

According to him, the decision to not set any particular aim was to protect the players from unnecessary pressure, although he strongly believed the squad would be able to perform well.

“I believe they know what they are capable of and need to be done…the most important this is that we must stay consistent in pursuing victories no matter who our opponents are.

“Every team need experienced players as well as ambitious young footballers. We can count on them whenever the need arises…this is the Rhinos’ long-term strategy.

“At the moment we have experienced players like Apek (Khairul Fahmi Che Mat), Baddrol (Bakthiar), Rizal (Ghazali), Rawilson (Batuil), Saddil (Ramdani) and other import players.

“This will certainly give Sabah FC a lot of confidence,” said Kim Swee in a statement issued through Sabah FC media team on Sunday.

He went on to assure that Sabah FC too have planning to unearth new talents among the local footballers and to give them the chance to share the field with the experienced players, thus accelerating their development by learning from their seniors.

“What we must do as a team, especially in the league, is that we must have experienced players and import players with caliber and perform consistently for the team in the Super League 2202 challenge,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC had on Saturday announced the signing of national number one goalkeeper Khairul, who is fondly known as Apek in the domestic football scene.

Khairul brought with him vast experience into the Rhinos, where he has won the Malaysia Cup as well as the Super League titles.

At international level, he helped Malaysia win the 2010 AFF Cup as well as the 2011 SEA Games gold medal.

And Kim Swee believed that Khairul will be a valuable addition to the squad where not only he would be crucial to the team set-up but at the same time can help guide the youngsters in the team, especially goalkeepers.

“With Apek in the squad, I hope our problem with goalkeepers will have been solved.

“One of the team’s weaknesses last season was in the goalkeeping department … Apek will be able to add much experience and calmness at the back thus helped strengthen our backline.

“The move is very important if we want to build something with the team…a goalkeeper with his experience will be able to guide the young players, including goalkeepers, when he joined the rest of his teammates,” he said.

It was previously reported that Khairul, as well as Baddrol and Dominic Tan, will only report for training on January 10 after being given extended holidays due to their involvement in the recent AFF Suzuki Cup.