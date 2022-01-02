Sabah sets new eye-dotting record

PENAMPANG (Jan 2): After being in a ‘slumber’ for two years because of restrictions enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 19 dragons and 46 mythical lions were ‘woken up’ with a traditional eye-dotting ceremony at the Dewan KDCA here on Saturday.

Organized by the Xien Fa Tze temple in Penampang, the traditional ceremony was carried out with strict compliance to the SOP implemented by the government.

Leading the group of guests invited to perform the eye-dotting ceremony was Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce Sabah branch deputy president Datuk Dexter Lau.

Lau who is also the Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce Youth Entrepreneur Committee president in his speech reiterated his belief that society should not remain stagnant at the stage of Covid-19 lockdown.

Instead, the community should work together towards realizing a greater future for the community and the next generation, he said, adding that with the relaxation of Covid-19 SOPs, the government is ready to push forward more vigorous economic strategies, with the aim to continue the state’s development and achievements.

Together, the State will be able to embark on a brand-new chapter post Covid-19, he said.

The eye-dotting ceremony has also made a new record for Sabah, as it was the largest number of dragons and lions to ever be consecrated in one single event.

“In this brand-new year, we have been preparing and eagerly waiting to pick up from where we had left behind two years ago, pre-Covid-19 times. I’m certain that we are all ready to embark on a brand-new chapter post-covid,” he said.

Lau also explained that the Dragon is an auspicious hallmark to the Chinese and the culture as it signifies divine favor, good fortune and wisdom.

“And I am confident that today’s auspicious ceremony marks a hopeful future for our Chinese community, for Sabah as a whole, and across all segments including our family, our district, career progression, political stability, economic growth, education and culture advancement,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Lau congratulated the organizers Persatuan Wei Wu for an exceptional job.

He also said that the coming Chinese New Year which will be celebrated on February 1 will be done under the new normal as well as incorporate some of the ‘old’ normal.

“This is a sign that the business society will move as they did before the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic but at the same time we need to embrace the new norm which will inculcate good habits among the people such as good hygiene and social distancing.

“This is what we need for the future not only for battling Covid-19 but also future challenges that we may face,” he said.

Lau, when asked about getting the younger generation to embrace and preserve their culture, opined that the coming Chinese New Year celebration is a good time for them to talk to their elders about culture.

“I think they should perhaps avoid using the internet to get the details and instead the younger generation should use this opportunity to talk to their parents and family elders to find out more about their culture.

“Every ethnic group has their own tradition and culture so why not sit down with your elders to learn more about it. One thing that I truly encourage the younger generation to practice is filial piety, this is something I hold close to my heart,” he said.

On the significance of the event being held on New Year’s day, Lau said that Chinese New Year will be celebrated in exactly one month’s time on Feb 1.

“So this serves as a warm up for them … to remind them that Chinese New Year is coming and the celebration is something that we have missed out for two years. We celebrate but with strict adherence to the SOPs implemented at all times,” he said.