SDMC: Sarawak Covid-19 SOPs under ministry to be updated on Jan 4

KUCHING (Jan 2): Sarawak’s Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Local Government and Housing Ministry will be updated and uploaded to its website on Jan 4, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in a statement this is following the state’s transition to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective tomorrow (Jan 3).

It also reminded the public to not be complacent despite the transition and to continue adhering to the SOPs set by the government.

On the latest Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, the committee said the state recorded 13 new infections which were reported in seven districts.

Sibu and Limbang reported three cases each followed by Kuching (2), Lawas (2), Miri (1), Serian (1), and Marudi (1).

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 252,341.

Of the new infections, one of the cases was a Category 3 involving a patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support while another was a Category 5 involving a patient with pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

The remaining 11 cases were of Category 1 and 2.

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,617.