SOP violation: 5 slapped with RM1,000 compound each in Sibu on New Year’s Eve

SIBU (Jan 2): Five individuals who were drinking in a cafe were issued with a RM1,000 compound each for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) at Sibu Town Square Phase 2 on New Year’s Eve.

Sibu acting police chief Supt Collin Babat said police had earlier patrolled the place which was crowded with people to welcome the new year at around 8.30pm.

He added that police had also issued issued warnings to the crowd to adhere to the stipulated SOP using loudspeakers.

“When the police returned to the area again, the five individuals drinking in a cafe continued to defy the SOP and they were issued with the compounds,” he said.

Meanwhile, police detained a 14-year-old teenager and a 25-year-old man for allegedly bringing fireworks to the Sibu Town Square.

The duo were allegedly in the process of lighting the fireworks before they were stopped by the police at about 11.45pm.