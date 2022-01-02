Two arrested in Bau after testing positive for drugs

KUCHING (Jan 2): Two male suspects were arrested by the police after they tested positive for drugs at the Bau district police headquarters in the wee hours of yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspects aged 19 and 28 years-old were earlier detained by the police at Jalan Bau-Serikin.

“Police were patrolling the area after receiving reports of drug related activities. That was when they stumbled upon the two suspects around 12.10am,” said Poge in a statement yesterday.

He added that the suspects from Kampung Sebiris, Lundu when questioned, admitted to the police that they have abused illegal drugs.

After the confession, police then brought both suspects to the district police headquarters for a drug test.

“There, both tested positive for drugs which led to their arrest under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Poge.

He added that no drugs were found on the suspects and that one of them has a past criminal record.

Prior to the arrest of the two suspects, the Bau police also conducted patrols in Siniawan and Bau towns in conjunction with the New Year countdown.