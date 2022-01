Warning of continuous rain in several states including Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 2): The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued continuous rain warning at danger, severe and alert levels for most states until Tuesday (Jan 4).

MetMalaysia in a statement today announced that the affected states are Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Danger-level continuous torrential rain is forecasted in Johor involving the districts of Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Bahru today.

Severe-level continuous heavy rain is expected to occur in Pahang involving Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin; entire Negeri Sembilan and Melaka until tomorrow (Jan 3).

It also involved Johor in the districts of Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi as well as Sabah in Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan) as well as Kudat.

According to the statement, continuous rain (alert level) is expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang involving Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong and Temerloh while in Sabah, it involves the West Coast (Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud) and Sandakan (Kinabatangan) until Tuesday.

A similar situation is also expected in Perak involving the districts of Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim, apart from Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until tomorrow. – Bernama