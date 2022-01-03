15-year-old girl among seven nabbed for drugs in New Year ops

KUCHING (Jan 3): Seven individuals including a 15-year-old girl were arrested by the district police here when drugs were found in their possession during a New Year celebration.

Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said in a statement yesterday that the teenager was arrested together with two men aged 49 and 22.

“They are being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a jail sentence of not more than two years and whipping,” said Merbin.

He added the seven suspects were arrested during a crime prevention operation between 9pm on Dec 31 and 3am on Jan 1.

“The operation involved 10 police officers and 85 personnel assisted by enforcement officers from the local councils and Rela members.

“The seven suspects were arrested during checks at 14 bistro premises and other places of interests,” he added.

The others arrested under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 were four men aged between 22 and 49 years, one of whom had a warrant of arrest against him.

“Drugs believed to be syabu worth RM527 were also seized by the police during the operation,” he added.

A total of 2,424 individuals and 1,484 vehicles were checked in areas such as Masja, Premier 101, Saradise, Tabuan Tranquility, MetroCity, Bandar Baru Semariang, Aeroville Mall and Kuching Waterfront during the operation.