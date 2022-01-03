Body of unidentified man found in lake

MIRI (Jan 3): The body of a man was found floating early yesterday morning in a lake near the Senadin residential area.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the body was found by a fisherman who was setting up his net at the area around 9.30am.

“The man initially thought the body was a statue, but after looking at it at close range, it turned out to be a human,” he said, adding the victim’s identity and age have not been ascertained.

He said a team of policemen rushed to the location after being informed of the discovery.

The body was retrieved from the lake by a team from the Lopeng fire station led by senior fire officer Nasir Razali.

It is learned the body was found face up behind a cluster of water lilies, and fully dressed in black with his shoes on and a wristwatch on the left wrist.

The body was taken to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem, with police classifying the case as sudden death.