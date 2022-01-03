Covid-19: Daily cases in S’wak continue downward trend with 12 new cases

KUCHING (Jan 3): The daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continued to show a downward trend with new infections today logging in at 12 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said that new cases were reported in seven districts with Bintulu topping the list with four cases, followed by two each in Lawas and Kapit while Miri, Kuching, Samarahan and Bau recorded one case respectively.

Of the new infections, SDMC said two cases were in Category 3 involving patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support while one case was in Category 4 involving a patient with pneumonia and requiring oxygen support.

The remaining nine cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms).

To date, Sarawak has recorded 252,353 total cases.

The committee added that Sarawak’s death toll from Covid-19 also increased to 1,618 following the death of a 78-year-old man from Kuching on New Year’s Eve.

It said the septuagenarian, who died at Sarawak General Hospital, had no known medical history.