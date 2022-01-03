Disaster Control Operation Centres activated

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has ordered that Disaster Control Operation Centres in all districts, especially in Kinabatangan, be activated 24 hours following the unpredictable weather situation at the moment.

Bung Moktar said that it is important for preparations to be made in advance to ensure smooth operations with the relevant government agencies and departments, especially in efforts to help and rescue those in need.

Early preparation will also prevent delays in operations which will ultimately affect the efforts to rescue residents in high-risk areas, he said.

“I have asked Disaster Control Operation Centres in the state, especially in Kinabatangan, to carry out early and thorough preparations to ensure that their operation runs smoothly,” he said.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament and Lamag assemblyman stressed that careful and orderly planning can ensure that all personnel and related assets can be mobilized together during operations to assist the people.

Bung Moktar who is also Works Minister, had instructed all Public Works Department (PWD) engineers in their respective districts to monitor the infrastructure under their supervision due to the unpredictable weather conditions.

He said roads that are at risk, including slopes, need to be monitored to ensure they are safe for use and if there are suspicious signs, engineers need to inform the ministry for further action.

Bung added that warning signs should be placed at any area at risk so that road users are alert and more careful to avoid unwanted incidents.

He also advised roadusers to not take any risks especially for drivers of small vehicles to try to drive across flooded areas because anything could happen in the blink of an eye.

“The PWD will always update the condition of the slope roads and bridges that are affected by the current floods,” he said.