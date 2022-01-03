Dr Annuar: No new Covid-19 cases in Sibu for first time in almost one year

SIBU (Jan 3): Sibu registered zero Covid-19 cases today, the first time after almost a year of a long and hard battle against the coronavirus, said Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He recalled that on Jan 2, Sibu had three Covid-19 cases.

While thanking frontliners for their hard work, Dr Annuar was quick to remind the public not to be complacent and let their guard down.

“My advice to all is to continue following the standard operating procedures strictly.

“This is all the more important with the emergence of the Omicron variant, an infectious variant of Covid-19, which necessitates everyone to be vigilant,” he told The Borneo Post tonight.

Dr Annuar, who said he had “sleepless nights” since the Pasai outbreak in January of 2021, called on Sibu folk to put in collective effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also mentioned reactivating the mobile vaccination drive to ensure more people receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

Meanwhile, Sibu divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun also advised the public to get their booster jabs.

“Let’s turn the tide against Covid-19 once and for all,” Dr Teh said.

On Jan 3, the daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continued to show a downward trend after logging 12 cases, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said that new cases were reported in seven districts, with Bintulu topping the list with four cases followed by two each in Lawas and Kapit while Miri, Kuching, Samarahan and Bau recorded one case respectively.