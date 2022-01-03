Firemen rescue motorcyclist found clinging to tree after being swept away by strong currents in Segamat (Video)

JOHOR BARU (Jan 3): Firemen managed to save a 37-year-old man after he struggled to cling to a tree shortly after his motorcycle was swept away by floodwaters in an incident at Bukit Sengit Pogoh in Segamat here early today.

Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Superintendent II Kenny Ismol Abd Rahman said six firemen were immediately rushed to the scene after the station received a report of the incident from the public at 7.58am.

He said the victim, identified as Nor Ibrahim Ariffin, was earlier riding his Yamaha RX-Z motorcycle as he attempted to cross a flooded road.

“The victim was swept away by strong currents while trying to cross a road that was flooded.

“However, the victim managed to cling onto a tree and firemen managed to rescue the victim using ropes and brought him to safety,” said Kenny Ismol in a statement issued here today.

He said the entire operation ended at 8.30am.

Yesterday, Segamat was hit hard by floods after continuous downpour in the district wreaked havoc, forcing about 2,000 people in the district to be evacuated from their flood-hit homes. – Malay Mail