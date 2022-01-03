Hotel worker sparks new cluster in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): A worker at Perkasa Hotel, Kundasang has sparked a new workplace cluster in Ranau.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the index case of the cluster, dubbed Jalan Kem Bina Cluster, was detected positive for Covid-19 through symptomatic screening.

Subsequent close contact screenings found 39 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded 161 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Jan 3), with Kota Kinabalu topping the list with 37 cases, followed by Penampang 19 cases, Tuaran 19 cases, Kota Belud 19 cases, Ranau 17 cases and Keningau 12 cases.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said six districts registered double-digit cases, 11 districts with single-digit cases and 10 districts with zero new case.

He added that 157 of the 161 cases fell under Category 1 and 2, three cases in Category 4 and one case in Category 5.