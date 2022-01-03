Kong: Petition for fans at Mile 7 wet market to be submitted to MPP

KUCHING (Jan 3): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak member Michael Kong will be submitting a petition to Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) to install fan units at the Mile 7 wet market.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the wet market had been constructed for many years but had been poorly maintained, including suffering from poor ventilation, roofing issues and poor sanitation.

“Recently during the election campaign, I was informed by a few of the traders that for many years, they have been asking MPP to install fan units at the Mile 7 wet market.

“Not only were their requests not met by MPP, but the condition of the wet market has been allowed to deteriorate further,” he claimed.

As a result, Kong said he had visited the wet market yesterday morning with Chong and they had gotten the traders to sign their names in favour of a petition for fan to be installed at the wet market.

He said the petition will be delivered to MPP today for the council’s consideration.

“We shall follow up on this issue from time to time until it comes to fruition,” said Kong.