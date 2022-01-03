Man believed killed by cable thief

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): A man is believed to have been beaten to death by an electric cable thief near an abandoned office in Kingfisher here on Sunday night.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah yesterday said that the 50-year-old victim was found lying on the ground with blood stains by his friend.

Mohd Zaidi said the victim had gone to check the fuse box after the electricity supply to his house was cut off at 10.30pm.

“The victim’s friend heard dogs barking and he went to check the surrounding area. He found a man lying unconscious with blood stains.

“The man immediately called his friend (the victim) who was working at the location and was shocked when he heard the ringing sound of handphone next to the unconscious man,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi added that further investigation at the site found that the victim’s eyes were swollen and there was a crack on his chin allegedly due to being beaten by a hard object.

He said that a piece of wood, which is suspected of being used by the suspect to attack the victim, was found.

Found in the fuse room were some cut electric cables suspected to be stolen by the suspect.

“Early investigation found that the suspect was stealing the cables in the fuse room and attacked the victim with the wood after realising his presence before running away.

“Investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to identify the suspect. The victim’s remains has been sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.