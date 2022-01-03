Minister: Bus trips across Sibu-Kapit-Bintulu sector set to boost tourism in central region

SIBU (Jan 3): Having dedicated bus services covering the Sibu-Kapit-Bintulu sector would help boost tourism in the central region of Sarawak, said incoming Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the journey alone could offer fascinating views in between the trips, making it an unforgettable whole experience for the visitors.

“A good public bus service that connects the major towns (across the central region) and the interior areas would definitely be a boost to the tourism industry.

“Just taking any ride on board these buses and enjoying the sights of lush jungles and longhouses along the way, can be a memorable experience for many visitors,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday when asked about the benefits of having bus services covering Sibu, Kapit and Bintulu.

The question was posed in reference to the roll-out of the inaugural express bus service covering the Sibu-Kapit sector on the first day of New Year 2022.

Met with excitement and positive response from members of the public, the bus ride from Sibu to Kapit would take about three hours.

Lau Khing Seng, the chairman of Lanang Bus Company Bhd – the parent operator of this service – said its bus departed from Sibu Express Bus Terminal at 7am that day for its maiden trip to Kapit.

Moreover, this daily bus service would also cover the Kapit-Bintulu route, said Lau, putting the claim on Lanang Bus as being the first bus company in Sarawak to ply these two routes.

“Only Lanang Bus and my other company, Rejang Transport Sdn Bhd, are plying these routes,” he pointed out.

The fare for the one-way Sibu-Kapit trip is RM22, while for the one-way Kapit-Bintulu trip, it is RM50.

The first bus for Kapit leaves Sibu Express Bus Terminal at 7am, while the last one departs at 3pm.

Meanwhile, retired travel agent Robert Tan regarded Kapit as ‘a good domestic destination for tourism’.

“For one, it is popular for the highly-prizes ‘Empurau’ – even Singaporeans have heard about this rare species, touted as the most expensive fish in Malaysia.

“They have also heard about the Rajang River, the longest river in Malaysia, with Kapit sited along it.

“Kapit should be promoted as a tourism destination. The tourism board should do more since we (Kapit) are now accessible by road and have regular bus services.

“We commend the local authority for its foresight in transportation, but it needs to do more.

“The timing is good now that the situation is set for recovery, the people have started thinking about travelling, and the airlines are back.

“Accessing Kapit by road is already a dream come true.

“Now, we even have the bus services plying between Sibu and Kapit. Well done!” said Tan.