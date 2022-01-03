MMEA: Refrain from heading out to sea for the time being

KUCHING (Jan 3): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak has urged the maritime community, particularly the fishermen with small boats, to avoid heading out to sea for the time being due to unfavourable conditions.

Its state agency director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the northeast monsoon season from Nov 3 to March this year will result in stronger winds from the northeast direction.

“Based on the statement issued by the Malaysia Meteorological Department earlier this morning, the north-easterly winds will be at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and rough seas with a wave height of 3.5 metres in the coastal waters of Sarawak (first category),” he said in a statement today.

He added the rough seas and strong winds will pose a threat to small boats, as well as recreational activities or events at sea.

For the maritime sector, he said that the strong winds from the northeast direction could exceed 60 kilometres per hour with a wave height of over 4.5 metres (third category) in inland waters.

Zin Azman said this would pose a threat to all coastal and marine activities, including the fishing community, workers at oil rigs and ferry services.

“MMEA would like to advise the maritime community to cancel their plans to head out to sea for the time being, but if it is really necessary (to head out), please prioritise safety by wearing safety jackets, referring to the weather report and ensuring boats or ships are in good condition.”

Moreover, he said the maritime community was encouraged to always bring their personal located beacon (PLM) with them to enable a speedy search and rescue operation whenever an emergency occurs in the sea.

Alternatively, they can contact the emergency number at MERS 999 or the 24-hour MMEA state operation centre at 082-432544 or 082-432006.