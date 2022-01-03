More leaders, members leave Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) lost more supporters when its Tenom deputy division Chief Donneysius Ansuku and Sepanggar Wira movement chief Jumardie Lukman announced their resignation.

Donneysius who is also Warisan Kg Gumisi Laut division chief, said the division’s committee, branch leaders and the Tenom Polling District Center chief had given Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony their approval to leave the party.

Donneysius announced the Tenom Warisan leaders’ decision to follow in the footsteps of its division head Peter to leave the party on January 2.

“With this, we willingly and without coercion declare our official withdrawal from Warisan with immediate effect and fully support Datuk Peter’s leadership in the new party later,” he said.

An hour after Donneysius’ announcement, Jumardie also announced his resignation from the party.

“I, the head of Wira P171 Sepanggar and a few others comprising divisional committee members and branch heads of Parti Warisan as well as several influential people throughout the P171 Sepanggar area announce our resignation from the party with immediate effect,” said Jumardie.

“For me, this politics is just an ideological understanding. If we do not understand the journey or it is not in the same direction anymore then it is our right to withdraw from the party,” he said.

Jumardie added that he supports the grassroots’ decision as well as that of former vice lresident Datuk Peter to leave,” he said, adding that he also supports Peter’s decision to form a new multi -racial party which will be government friendly and for the development of Sabah.

On December 28, Peter together with Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuantim resigned from Warisan and Peter said he will be forming a new party.

Peter has declined an invitation from Star president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan to join his party.