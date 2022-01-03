Motorsports club sets up Petra Jaya training circuit

KUCHING (Jan 3): Competitive and non-competitive racers in and around Kuching now have a place to train and race in a temporary training circuit at the Sarawak Stadium carpark in Petra Jaya.

It was set up recently by Petra Jaya Motorsports (PJM) Club for the three categories of motorsports – go-kart, motorcars and motorbikes.

“There are many competitive racers within PJM and, with this circuit, we desire to train and share experiences and skills for potential racers who can subsequently represent our state in competitive races.

“Even though this is a self-financed project by PJM, we will ensure that there will be further development of this circuit. We will also scout for talented drivers and groom them to be competitive racers for local and national competitions,” PJM president Baron Sim Kwang Teck told The Borneo Post last Sunday.

According to Sim, PJM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) to set up the training circuit for which PJM will pay SSC monthly rental and maintain the facility.

“We are very grateful to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and SSC especially its CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee for his advice and for entrusting us as the operator of this training circuit. This will not be possible if our government does not envision a long-term planning for the development of motorsports.

“With this circuit, we are trying to develop it into a proper venue where racers can do their stuff here and not race on the roads and endanger the lives of other road users,” said Sim who has won numerous trophies in West Malaysia.

To use the facility, racers need to register as members of PJM and pay a membership fee of RM1,300 (for two years) and also RM35 per day to use the track.

“We are not using this circuit to make money but striving to provide a place for our members to train and also have fun racing within a cordoned off perimeter with top priority given to safety measures.

“Members have to wear protective gear and equipment while using the circuit. We are also planning to fence up the area to prevent the public from going into the track.

“As the training circuit is now still in the ‘testing’ stage, PJM is still looking into how we can improve and further develop it to enable more members to use it,” added Sim.

PJM was registered with Sports Commissioner Malaysia on Nov 22, 2021 and currently has 88 members.

The club’s deputy president is local racing legend Tony Teo Kia Chai while the secretary and treasurer are Sylvester Reggie and Alex Ting Khoon Kiong respectively.

The circuit is open every weekend and on public holidays.

For more information, call Alex Ting at 016-4153541 or email to petrajayamsc@gmail.com

PJM activities can also be viewed on its Facebook account PJM.