MPP ready to face possibility of floods, says chairman

KUCHING (Jan 3): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) is ready to face the possibility of floods, said its chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

He added that MPP will be working with the Divisional Disaster Management Committee led by the Kuching Resident’s Office should there be floods in its area of its jurisdiction.

The other government agencies involved are the Public Works Department (JKR), Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and others.

“All these agencies would work together under the leadership of the resident’s office should there be floods and will come down to help in dealing with the flood situation if it occurs,” he said when met at the SJK Chung Hua Batu 8.5, Jalan Batu Kitang here today.

Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman assured the people that the local authorities and government are always ready to face floods in Sarawak.

“Sometimes big floods happen every 10 years or 15 years in Sarawak while small floods, perhaps every four or five years. So, every time when there is a flood, we (the government) provide shelter for the affected residents such as halls, mosques and suraus which function as flood evacuation centres,” he said.

As for the preparation for floods in Batu Kitang and Batu Kawah constituencies, Lo said he and Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian have been preparing small boats for the flood-affected villages in their constituency over the past five years.

“Therefore, we are ready to face floods and we will not have problems like what happened in the Peninsular Malaysia,” he added.

Lo was at the SJK Chung Hua Batu 8.5, Jalan Batu Kitang to witness the handing over of the project to wall up the school’s basketball court from MPP to a contractor tasked to carry out the project.

Also present during the event was Datuk Seri Sulaiman Natu, who represented the contractor.