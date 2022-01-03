Only best contractors are appointed to carry out MPP projects, says Lo

KUCHING (Jan 3): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will always make sure that only the best contractors are appointed to carry out the projects implemented by the council, said its chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman-elect, pointed out that MPP will never accept contractors who could not carry out their duties because the council only wanted the best for people in its area of jurisdiction.

“If any contractor are awarded projects from MPP, they must do their best and MPP have always supported the best contractors.

“We will give more projects to contractors who perform their duties as contractors very well,” he told reporters at the SJK Chung Hua Batu 8.5 school today.

During the event, Lo witnessed the handing over of the project to wall up the basketball court of the school from MPP to the project contractor Sulaiman Enterprise.

According to Lo, there is a need to wall up the school’s basketball court because the students of the school have increased and the basketball court will function as a hall once it has been walled up.

“The cost to wall up this school’s basketball court is around RM150,000 and the project is expected to be completed in four months time,” he said.

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Natu who was present on behalf of Sulaiman Enterprise during the event said he was grateful that his company was awarded the project by MPP.

“I have done a lot of projects for MPP before this and I never failed to deliver as a contractor which was why we always have a working relationship with them,” added Sulaiman.