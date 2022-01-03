Soon Koh calls on Sibu Toastmasters Club members to uncover their potential

SIBU (Jan 3): Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has called on the members of Toastmasters Clubs here to uncover their potential, as everyone has a potential to be developed.

“Each one will have a special quality for you to develop so that people will recognise you. Don’t look down on yourself.

“You ought to have full admiration for yourself because you are the best. You can do what you want to do. You have to uncover your potential (to be developed).

“We are all different, but you must know who you are. You are very special to yourself and you are different from others,” he said.

Wong was speaking when officiating at last night’s joint installation for 2021 of the four Toastmasters clubs here, namely Swan City Toastmasters Club, Sibu Rainbow Toastmasters Club, Rejang Toastmasters Club, and The Best Toastmasters Club.

He praised the founder of four Toastmasters Clubs here Dr Clement Chen and his wife Kellie Tiong for nurturing hope to bring out the best in others.

According to Wong, the couple have set an exemplary example in moulding people into personalities of great use to the society.

“When Dr Chen was my student, and I was his principal, I definitely saw something in him. The hope that I had in him was successfully nurtured by him and he became a successful individual today.

“Dr Clement Chen and his wife, Kellie Tiong, have shown an exemplary example to all of us. They not only grow themselves, they grow with the people surrounding them, fostering them, cultivate people and mould people into personalities, which are of great use to our society.”

Earlier, Dr Chen pointed out Toastmasters Clubs could unleash one’s potential to be better than what they are doing currently.

Meanwhile, Toastmasters Division S director Lau Ing Kiiung said the organisation has a global membership of about 345,000, spanning more than 15,900 clubs in over 149 countries.

Lau thus called on members to make good use of their talents to spread the message on Covid-19 infection prevention.

The event’s organising chairperson, Jane Ting also spoke at the function.