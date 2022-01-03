Suria Sabah shopper wins RM88,888

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): Suria Sabah Shopping Mall concluded its 10th anniversary cash lucky draw campaign by announcing the RM88,888 grand prize winner on January 2.

Yee Sin Hua, the grand prize winner from Kota Kinabalu, will take home RM88,888.

The cash lucky draw campaign started on 28th February 2020 in conjunction with Suria Sabah Shopping Mall’s 10th anniversary celebration in 2020. The campaign period has been extended multiple times due to the pandemic and SOP restrictions.

The finale of the campaign, RM88,888 Grand Draw which was originally scheduled for June 6, 2021, took place on Sunday afternoon at the mall’s main atrium and livestreamed on its Facebook page.

The mall gave a total of RM347,440 to the lucky shoppers who participated in the campaign.

The grand draw’s livestream and full list of winners can be viewed on Suria Sabah’s official Facebook page (@suriasabah).