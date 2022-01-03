Tiong: ‘More coming forward after I exposed Macau scam case in Sibu’

SIBU (Jan 3): Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said more scam victims have come forward after he had recently exposed a Macau scam cheating case.

In a press statement, he said the victims here could have lost tens of millions of ringgit in losses to the scam.

“This is a grave matter beyond our imagination. Although the victims have all lodged police reports, the cases have ended up nowhere.

“I call on the police, particularly officers in the commercial crime unit, to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to calm down the public who are gripped by fear of the scam,” he said.

Tiong added he had his statement recorded by police to help in the investigation of cases linked to Macau scams.

He said the police are answerable to the people, while claiming that Sibu has become a hotbed for Macau scam cases.

“Therefore, there is a need for the police to handle these cases with top priority.

“They must employ the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 to immediately freeze bank accounts of the criminals and to probe the source of their income.

“When a person opens a bank account, he has to furnish particulars such as his name and identity card.

Therefore, the police must probe to find out where the scammed amount has gone to, and not to drag their feet in their probe.

“In the end, this only causes the victims to suffer heavy losses,” he added.

According to Tiong, many individuals had posted messages in his Facebook account, expressing regret of the weakness of the police.

He said some victims did not want to lodge police reports as they believed their cases would end up nowhere.

“I feel there must be a change in the police attitude. I have furnished all details concerning the scam cases to the police, including the messages I received from members of the public.

“I hope the people will also cooperate fully with the police. Stand up courageously and lodge your reports. Let the police have more clues in their probes to rope in the scammers.

“If we adopt such couldn’t care less attitude, Sibu will become a hotbed for the scammers to increase their criminal activities here.”