11 hurt in crash at KM49 of Sri Aman-Sarikei Road

SRI AMAN (Jan 4): An accident involving two vehicles at KM49 of Sri Aman-Sarikei Road on Sunday left 11 individuals, including three children, injured.

According to Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the victims are aged between two and 40 years old.

He said the crash, which occurred around 3pm, involved a pickup truck and a multipurpose vehicle (MPV).

“The MPV came from Tanjung Manis and was heading towards Sri Aman.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it appeared that the MPV driver lost control of the vehicle upon approaching the KM49 section.

“As it veered into the right lane, the MPV collided with the pickup truck, said to be heading towards Sarikei,” said Alexson in a statement yesterday, adding that one of the 11 people had to be placed in the ward of Betong Hospital due to having sustained rather serious injuries.

“The rest received outpatient treatment at the same hospital,” he added.