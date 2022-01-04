17 pct of new Covid-19 patients in Sabah unvaccinated children

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): Sabah recorded 258 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 17.4 per cent of the patients are unvaccinated children.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said observation shows that about 70 per cent of daily new cases involving those who have been completely vaccinated.

“It gives the impression that many of them think they are immune to infection.

“This assumption is only wrong as they are not aware that they can infect their children at home who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

“A total of 17.4 per cent of cases today are among children who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. Remember, parents can be carriers of the virus and infect their children,” he said.

A total of 252 out of 258 cases on Jan 4 are under Categories 1 and 2.

No patients in Category 3, three cases in Category 4 and only one case in Category 5.

Two patients are still under Health Department evaluation.