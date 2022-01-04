Abdullah: Chong’s criticism of new state cabinet ‘ill-conceived’

KUCHING (Jan 4): DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s ‘shallow’ criticism of the new state cabinet was ill-conceived, said Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

“Chong’s notion that the strong majority obtained by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not an endorsement for Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg ‘to do as he wishes’ and his imputation of an ‘unprecedented concentration of power’ is nothing more than a baseless wild rhetoric.

“Chong is still in denial and should accept the reality that the overwhelming support secured by GPS should be acknowledged and translated as an endorsement of confidence and faith by the people upon Abg Johari’s able leadership,” said the Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit in a statement.

Abdullah said the GPS’s track record especially during the pandemic has proven the coalition to be a reliable government and undoubtedly capable of delivering much better things for Sarawak, especially in protecting the state’s rights and interests.

On the other hand, he pointed out, DAP’s staggering defeat should be shouldered by Chong as a glaring testimony of people’s despair and rejection of DAP being an absolutely hopeless leadership and unworthy of any trust.

*In actual fact, my understanding of the reason why a senior member of Sarawak DAP resigned from the party was due to ‘too much concentration of power vested in and authoritarian attitude’ of a leader in DAP itself.

“When PH took over the federal government three years ago and GPS was formed, two years out of that period GPS government was facing unprecedented administrative experience being badly hit by the pandemic.

“Whilst GPS government was going all out into many efforts delivering all sorts of relief aid and managing people’s welfare, PH government including DAP’s leaders like Chong were mostly occupied with internal leadership and political turmoil and commotion,” said Abdullah.

He claimed it was PH’s doing that this country witnessed unprecedented experience of having three prime minister within three years after winning the federal election.

“The Ministry of Finance during that time was very much controlled by DAP leadership.

*Instead of finding ways to assist the people, the Minister of Finance from DAP was busy going around the country telling people that Federal government has no money and giving all sorts of comical excuses not to fulfil their promises.

“We can forgive their political bluffing but we Sarawakians will never forget that senior leader of DAP’s unscrupulous assumption that Sarawak will go bankrupt if GPS government continues to come up with big budget to develop the state,” he said.

He also said Chong should not talk much but should concentrate cleaning his own house.

He added Chong’s criticisms against the new state cabinet is a desperate attempt to conceal and to divert the attention of DAP’s badly injured image and defeat in the recent state polls.

“I must admit that the newly formed post-pandemic state cabinet is facing peculiar challenges in continuing with all development plans for the state.

“But, we in GPS are fully committed, adjusted to the new norm and fully prepared not to disappoint the people and fulfilling the people’s hope especially the rural folks,” he said.