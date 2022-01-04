All economic sectors allowed to reopen except pubs, nightclubs

KUCHING (Jan 4): Activities at pubs and nightclubs in Sarawak remain prohibited even as all economic sectors are allowed to reopen under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective yesterday.

According to the updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the National Security Council (NSC), entertainment outlets which do not fulfil the licence conditions set by local authorities are also prohibited from operating.

Also in the negative list are mass activities involving the movement and gathering of people resulting in difficulty to maintain social distancing such as fun run, fun ride, marathon, and triathlon; activities that can draw a big crowd that may complicate physical distancing and compliance with the Health Director General’s Covid-19 prevention directives; and other activities set by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) from time to time.

Sarawak and Kelantan are the last two states to enter the final phase of the NRP.

In addition to the reopening of economic sectors, other restrictions eased under Phase 4 include workplaces under the private sector to operate at 100 per cent capacity with the condition that all employees have been fully vaccinated.

Apart from that, social events such as weddings, engagements, receptions, anniversary celebrations, birthdays, reunions, retreats and so on are also allowed.

However, attendance to such events is restricted to a maximum of 350 people or 50 per cent of the premises’ capacity at one time (including crew and so on).