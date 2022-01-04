Tuesday, January 4
Cabinet to discuss suspension of umrah travel tomorrow, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference after the Malaysian Family ‘gotong-royong’ programme around Hulu Langat on Dec 26, last year. – Bernama photo

SEGAMAT (Jan 4): The Cabinet will have a special meeting tomorrow to discuss the suspension of umrah travel announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) travel following the threats of Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, at the special meeting, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will table a detailed report on the issue.

“I will get the details tomorrow. I just want to say that I believe the (MOH) decision was made to protect our lives,” he told reported after visiting flood evacuees at the temporary relief centre at Kampung Tandong, Buloh Kasap, here today.

The prime minister said this when asked about the latest development of the suspension of umrah travel which will take effect on Jan 8.  – Bernama

