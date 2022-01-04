CNY Bazaar in Miri cancelled again this year, says MCCCI secretariat

MIRI (Jan 4): The popular Chinese New Year (CNY) Bazaar in Miri has been cancelled again this year, said the Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) secretariat today.

The MCCCI secretariat, when contacted acknowledged that they have received numerous calls from hawkers and traders enquiring about the bazaar.

“Firstly, the Covid-19 is still very much a threat to the community. Therefore, considering the safety of everyone, the bazaar will be delayed for another year.

“And secondly, to plan and to organise (the Chinese New Year Bazaar) at such a short notice would not be possible as we have to get the materials needed several months before that,” the MCCCI secretariat said.

The event was last held in 2020. It was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

Started in 2000, the annual Chinese New Year Bazaar in Miri has become an important event in Miri which is anticipated by the local folk.

At its peak, there were more than 200 stalls set up by Muslim and non-Muslim traders, selling various goods ranging from cooked food, cakes, festive biscuits, to decoration ornaments, plants, seafood and jewelleries.

Nonetheless, the MCCCI secretariat said it will still put up the Chinese New Year decorations such as the red lanterns and lights on Jan 15 around Jalan Raja, Jalan High Street and Jalan Kingsway.

“We will exclude the zodiac decoration which is usually placed on the island opposite MCCCI office at Jalan High Street, to prevent the public from gather there to take photo,” the MCCCI secretariat added.

The MCCCI secretariat said there is a possibility that the Chinese New Year Bazaar may make a comeback next year depending on the Covid-19 situation.

“We are unable to confirm it now, as we still have to observe the Covid-19 situation. But, if there is a good news on this, arrangements with other agencies such as Miri City Council (MCC) and other departments will begin as early as June, to discuss on the plan.

“We understand that the local folk would like to see Miri to be lively again, with more activities. At the same time, we hope that the Covid-19 could ease, allowing everyone to go back to their normal routine again,” it added.