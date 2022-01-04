Covid-19: Booster shots now available at Sarikei Health Clinic, appointed private clinics

Tuesday, January 4
By Anthony Aga on Sarawak

Appointments could be made between 8am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm daily during working days, and the booster dose are given free of charge at all clinics. – Bernama photo

SARIKEI (Jan 4): Following the closure of the Sarikei district Covid-19 vaccination centre at Sarikei Central Hall effective Dec 30, last year, those who want to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster dose may do so at Sarikei Health Clinic or any of the appointed private clinics.

Therefore, the management of Sarikei vaccination centre, in a statement, would like to advise those aged 18 and above who are eligible to get their booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to arrange for an appointment through the MySejahtera application.

Alternatively, they may contact the Sarikei vaccination hotline at 019-8341079 or any of the following private clinics namely Sim’s Medical Clinic (084-658803); Klinik Dr Wong (085-451594); Dr Chieng’s Medical Clinic (084-658166); Dr Sylvia Yii Clinic (084-659920); Dr Lau Medical Clinic (084-642855) PMG Medical Clinic Bintangor (084-691966) to make appointments.

Appointments could be made between 8am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm daily during working days, and the booster dose are given free of charge at all clinics.

