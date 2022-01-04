Covid-19: Booster shots now available at Sarikei Health Clinic, appointed private clinics

SARIKEI (Jan 4): Following the closure of the Sarikei district Covid-19 vaccination centre at Sarikei Central Hall effective Dec 30, last year, those who want to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster dose may do so at Sarikei Health Clinic or any of the appointed private clinics.

Therefore, the management of Sarikei vaccination centre, in a statement, would like to advise those aged 18 and above who are eligible to get their booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to arrange for an appointment through the MySejahtera application.

Alternatively, they may contact the Sarikei vaccination hotline at 019-8341079 or any of the following private clinics namely Sim’s Medical Clinic (084-658803); Klinik Dr Wong (085-451594); Dr Chieng’s Medical Clinic (084-658166); Dr Sylvia Yii Clinic (084-659920); Dr Lau Medical Clinic (084-642855) PMG Medical Clinic Bintangor (084-691966) to make appointments.

Appointments could be made between 8am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm daily during working days, and the booster dose are given free of charge at all clinics.